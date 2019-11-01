Azadi March reaches its destination in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The 'Azadi March' of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Thursday night reached the designated place of its public gathering near Peshawar Mor here in H-9 Sector.

The marchers led by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had left Karachi on October 27. They reached Gujjar Khan early Thursday morning and left for Islamabad in the evening.

The government specified the space for the gathering in H-9 Sector after holding talks with the JUI-F leadership. The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) had issued a traffic plan to avoid inconvenience to the commuters.

All routes and roads in Rawalpindi and Islamabad remained open for public movement. However, strict security arrangements were put in place with deployment of over 10,000 security personnel of Islamabad Police, Frontier Corps (FC) and Rangers.

According to a police source, around 5,000 personnel of Islamabad Police, 3,000 of Frontier Constabulary, and 2,000 of Punjab Police, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Railways Police along with Rangers manned various spots of the Capital, including its entry and exit points, government buildings and venue of the public gathering.

According to the ITP, citizens may visit its website www.islamabadtrafficpolice.gov.pk or visit face book page or twitter handler @SSPTIP to get information about roads situation. Moreover, ITP FM Radio 92.4 could also be tuned for the purpose.

The high-ups of Islamabad Police on Thursday visited various areas of the city, reviewed overall security arrangements and also had an aerial view of the venue of Azadi Marchr.

PIMS and Polyclinic Hospital were also put on high alert to deal with any emergency.