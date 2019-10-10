UrduPoint.com
Azadi March Stands For Political Gains: Zartaj

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 12:14 PM

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Thursday termed Jamiat-Ulema-e- Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman's call for Azadi march as "interests march" due to his lost political leverage among masses.

Talking to a private news channel she said Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman could not bear the loss of his conventional victory in the election 2018 which deprived him of a huge banglow in ministers' colony where he had been resided for years.

"After decades he was jobless and putting the future of many youths on risk for his vested interests,"she remarked.

Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf government believes on equal political rights and would never stop any political party from staging peaceful protest, she mentioned.

