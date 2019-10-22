UrduPoint.com
Azadi March To Hurt Businesses And Masses, Says Business Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 05:05 PM

Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectual Forum (PBIF) president Mian Zahid Hussain said on Tuesday that Opposition's Azadi march and sit-in would damage businesses and the masses which may also affect economic growth of the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectual Forum (PBIF) president Mian Zahid Hussain said on Tuesday that Opposition's Azadi march and sit-in would damage businesses and the masses which may also affect economic growth of the country.

In a press statement issued here, he said that political parties, it appears, were not foreseeing the negative impact of political instability on the national economy at a time when economic activity was facing slowdown phenomenon and Financial Action Task Force (FATF) planned to review country's progress on targets in February 2020.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that Azadi march and sit-in would further complicate the problems of the business persons and overall population of the country.

Mian Zahid Hussain appealed the political parties to plan their activities while keeping the interests of Pakistan supreme. "Our survival hinges on survival of Pakistan", he added.

