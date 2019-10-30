UrduPoint.com
Azadi March Unmasks Plunders: Punjab's Minister For Colonies, Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 01:06 PM

Azadi march unmasks plunders: Punjab's minister for colonies, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan

Punjab's minister for colonies, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan on Wednesday said Azadi March has unmasked the real face of Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, his all efforts were revolving around his personal benefits as he just wanted to grab power through Azadi march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab's minister for colonies, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan on Wednesday said Azadi March has unmasked the real face of Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, his all efforts were revolving around his personal benefits as he just wanted to grab power through Azadi march.

All the tactics of opposition would go in vain as insincerity could not be hidden through sit-ins and protests, he said adding, the masses had become mature enough and knew the attention of the participants of so-called Azadi march, he said while talking to a private news channel.

"Holding peaceful protest is political practice and constitutional right of every political party but issues will always be resolved through negotiations in a democratic system", he remarked.

"Azadi march linked to aggression of Maulana as this is the first time he is not part of the incumbent government and this thing is indigestible for him", he said.

He said both the previous governments of Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had ruined the national institutions and economy.

Due to prudent policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the country's economy was improving and institutions revamping.

Replying to a query, he said in fact the PTI government strongly believed in freedom of expression and never imposed ban on media. He appreciated the role of national media in highlighting all issues positively.

