Azadi March Was Designed By Nawaz Sharif After His Six-week Bail

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 06:17 PM

Azadi March was designed by Nawaz Sharif after his six-week bail

Haroon ur Rasheed, senior journalist, claims that it is not the strength of JUI-F chief that the march is well organized.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 30th, 2019) Azadi March was planned after the country's top court allowed six-week bail to former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference, a senior analyst claimed.
Haroon-ur-Rasheed, a senior analyst, said in a tv show that Azadi March that is now on the way to Islamabad was actually designed after the release of Nawaz Sharif on six-week bail. He claimed Nawaz Sharif designed this Azadi March and also spent huge money in this regard.
"The participants of Azadi March are enjoying dry fruit, pulses, facilities of stoves and many more during thier journey," said Haroon ur Rasheed. He said the participants of the march are warmly welcomed by the people standing already on their arrival destinations.

"It was not designed by Maulana Fazl ur Rehman; he doesn't have such strength," said the analyst. He also said that the container being used by JUI-F Chief has no comparison with the container of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

For Azadi March, 16 centers have been established on its route to Islamabad and majority of the participants belong to the JUI-F.

However, Some said that 40 per cent are Madrassa students and 60 per cent are from various groups of JUI-F who are taking part in the march.

It may be mentioned here that JUI-F march arrived in Lahore on Wednesday and the leaders of the party did speeches at Azadi Chowk.

The JUI-F has set Oct 31st as the date to enter in Islamabad--the capital and Maulana Fazl ur Rehman has repeatedly said that the schedule will never change.
The members of Ansarul Islam--the wing of JUI-F were also present there in thier particular "Khakhi" uniform. The Azadi March is all set to leave for Islamabad and is likely to be bigger and bigger till it reached the capital.
It may be mentioned here that Azadi March as arrived in Lahore there was full strike of the traders in the city while the doctors were also on strike--giving a strong message to the governmentn of "stand-still" situation in the provincial capital of Punjab--which is the country's biggest province.

