Azadi March will assume new direction in next two days, says Akram Durrani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani has stated that Azadi March will assume a new direction in the next two days

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th November, 2019) JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani has stated that Azadi March will assume a new direction in the next two days. Addressing a news conference after a meeting of the opposition's Rehbar that opposition's Committee, he said new moves will emerge in the protest based on recommendations given during today's meeting.He also announced that fresh caravans of protesters are travelling to the capital from parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Members of the opposition's Rehbar Committee say they decided during their meeting today that the pressure on the government will be increased through the Azadi March.They did not reveal what steps they plan on taking to put added pressure on the government, but said several recommendations are under consideration.

JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani said the measures will be taken in the next few days and will be announced at an "appropriate time".Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi says he will convey a good news to the nation very soon regarding negotiations between the government and the opposition.Among those attending the meeting are PPP leader Farhatullah Babar, PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari, PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq, PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Ameer Muqam, Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan's Owais Noorani, Qaumi Watan Party's Hashim Babar, Jamiat Ahle Hadith's Shafeeq Pasuri, National Party's Tahir Bizenjo and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party's Usman Kakar.

On the other hand the head of government's negotiation committee Pervaiz Khattak said opposition and government are in deadlock over demand of PM's resignation and re-elections in the country.Talking to media he said opposition must provide proves of rigging in 2018 general elections.

He said PM's resignation cannot be demanded without any proof.On the other hand, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi has met with JUI-F chief on Thursday to discuss matters pertaining to Azadi March and current political situation.

After his fourth meeting with Maulana Fazlu Rehman in a week, Elahi said we are hopeful as things are moving in a positive trajectory. He said many suggestions were discussed and nation would soon hear a good result of talks.