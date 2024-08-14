SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) “Azadi Mela” was organized at Daska Municipal Stadium late at last night under the leadership of Provincial Minister for Local Government Punjab Mian Zeeshan Rafique, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Syed Naveed Haider Shirazi and Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain.

Members of the National and Provincial Assembly Nosheen Iftikhar, Chaudhry Tariq Subhani and Arshad Waraich along with local political leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and citizens participated in large numbers.

Folk artist Arif Lohar,Humira Arshad,Zain Zohaib Group, Saba Riaz Butt and other musical bands presented milli naghmas, qawwalis, folk songs and received great applause from the audience.

Provincial Local Government Minister Mian Zeeshan Rafique said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif,independence celebrations was being celebrated with great enthusiasm in every city and village of the province, especially in the history of Daska, such celebrations of independence have never been held.

Provincial Minister said that the people of his constituency are extremely grateful to the people of Daska, who actively participated in the independence celebrations.

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi said that the living nations celebrate independence in a grand manner.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain said that today every Pakistani is full of patriotism.

Citizens' thanked the Assistant Commissioner Daska Anwar Kanju, Chief Officer Ulfat Shahzad and his team on holding Independence Festival.

Later, Independence Day was started with spectacular fireworks displays, the sky colored with the colors of Independence and the participants enjoyed the Independence Festival.