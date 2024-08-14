Open Menu

“Azadi Mela” Was Organized At Daska Municipal Stadium

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2024 | 01:50 PM

“Azadi Mela” was organized at Daska Municipal Stadium

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) “Azadi Mela” was organized at Daska Municipal Stadium late at last night under the leadership of Provincial Minister for Local Government Punjab Mian Zeeshan Rafique, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Syed Naveed Haider Shirazi and Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain.

Members of the National and Provincial Assembly Nosheen Iftikhar, Chaudhry Tariq Subhani and Arshad Waraich along with local political leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and citizens participated in large numbers.

Folk artist Arif Lohar,Humira Arshad,Zain Zohaib Group, Saba Riaz Butt and other musical bands presented milli naghmas, qawwalis, folk songs and received great applause from the audience.

Provincial Local Government Minister Mian Zeeshan Rafique said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif,independence celebrations was being celebrated with great enthusiasm in every city and village of the province, especially in the history of Daska, such celebrations of independence have never been held.

Provincial Minister said that the people of his constituency are extremely grateful to the people of Daska, who actively participated in the independence celebrations.

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi said that the living nations celebrate independence in a grand manner.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain said that today every Pakistani is full of patriotism.

Citizens' thanked the Assistant Commissioner Daska Anwar Kanju, Chief Officer Ulfat Shahzad and his team on holding Independence Festival.

Later, Independence Day was started with spectacular fireworks displays, the sky colored with the colors of Independence and the participants enjoyed the Independence Festival.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Provincial Assembly Gujranwala Independence Sialkot Daska Arif Lohar Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

9 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

10 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

10 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

10 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

10 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

10 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

10 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

10 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

10 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

10 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

10 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan