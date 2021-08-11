- Home
Azadi Mushaira On Aug 12
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 06:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) –Karachi was going to organize 'Azadi Mushaira-2021' at 7pm in Jaun Elia Lawn of the ACP on August 12(Thursday).
On the occasion, famous poets would present their poetry.
