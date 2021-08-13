UrduPoint.com

Azadi Related Accessories Attracting The Nation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 12:09 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :With the 14th August celebrations, the country including the Federal capital has worn a green and white look with illuminated LED lights and national flags were being hoisted at all important office buildings and cars which are griping the attention of patriotic youngsters to express their love for the country.

The most enthusiastic are children who are busy collecting stickers, badges and also beautifying their vehicles with special stickers inscribed with messages of Independence Day.

According to seasonal roadside vendors carrying Azadi-related accessories commented that Green & white T-shirts displaying various slogans like "Jashan e Azaadi" and "Pakistan Zindabad" have become insanely popular among the nation and selling like hot cake.

A roadside female vendor in Islamabad while speaking to the ptv news channel said printers and makers of bindings, flags, banners, and badges were fully engaged in their business, and vehicles on all roads were seen decorated with green and white color flags.

She added that Independence Day brought a big business activity for road vendors and people earned good money during the peak season of Azadi celebrations.

A motorist said like every year this year too people elsewhere in the country wear green and white color dresses, decorate their places, buildings, and offices with flags, badges, posters, and colorful lighting to show their love for their country.

Stalls are loaded with flags, T-shirts with trousers, bangles, badges, wrist bands, caps, face masks, glasses, balloons, glasses are most selling items for Azadi day, said another vendor on road.

Independence Day celebrations are always a good opportunity for these vendors as they get to sell a lot of merchandise and items related to this Pakistan anniversary, said a vendor.

Special temporary stalls have been set up at every nook and corner of the city selling celebratory items and fleecing customers, citizens while complaining of high prices said.

Patriotic songs are in the air which gives the message that whole the nation is united, said a motorist.

Many food outlets and bakery shops are also offering Azadi deals with the discount to attract food lovers.

