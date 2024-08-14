"Azadi Walk", Flag hoisting organised at SMIU to celebrate Independence Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Sindh Madressatul islam University, an Alma-e-Mater of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and other leaders of the Pakistan Movement, celebrated the Independence Day of Pakistan on 14th August with the great enthusiasm, national spirit and patriotic zeal at the campus.

Multiple activities held on the occasion to express love and reverence to the country and its people.

Vice Chancellor SMIU Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai performed flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony. He also led "Azadi Walk" at the campus. Deans, chairperson of different academic departments, heads of different administrative departments, faculty, teachers of SMIU Model school, officers, other employees and students participated in the Azadi Walk, which culminated at the ground of the university.

Directorate of Students Affairs and Counselling had organised the Independence Day Celebration at the open space of the Main Building of SMIU, where the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had received his early education. The Vice Chancellor in his address congratulated the entire nation of the 78th Independence Day on behalf of the Alma-Mater of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

In his speech the Vice Chancellor said it will be a great tribute to the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, and other leaders of the independence movement that we shall work for the country with honesty and loyalty. He said we need loyalty of every citizen with his/her country, nation, profession, institution, province and the world.

He further said prosperity of the country lies beneath the education and we need reforms and improvement in our Primary education. “Quality primary education will produce successful generations that will change destiny of the country and we will come out from difficult economic conditions and thereafter there will be no need of loans from IMF and other world monetary organizations,” the vice chancellor said .

Earlier, Dean of SMIU Dr. Zahid Ali Channar also talked on the occasion.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai also planted a sapling near the Talpur House of SMIU. The plantation derive was organised by SMIU’s faculty headed by Asif Ali Samo, Assistant Professor, Quratulain Nazeer, Assistant Professor and Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan, Advisor to the Vice Chancellor on Academics.