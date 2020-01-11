UrduPoint.com
Azakhel Dry Port To Be Helpful For Promoting Economic Activities: Dr Firdous

Sat 11th January 2020 | 01:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said Azakhel dry port in Nowshera would be helpful for promoting economic activities and generating employment opportunities.

In a series of tweet, she said the state of the art dry port would not only fulfill requirements of traders but also facilitate transportation and logistics services.

Dr Firdous said Pakistan Railways played pivotal role in strengthening country's economy, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to revival of Pakistan Railways.

It was vision of the prime minister that railroad infrastructure had a backbone role in the national economy, she added.

She said completion of the dry port in a shortest period of 12 months was a proof of the Railways Minister and his team's hard work and sincere efforts.

Dr Firdous said Karachi to Peshawar ML1 Project, with addition of 15 new freight and passenger trains were indication of new Pakistan.

