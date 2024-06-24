‘Azam-Istakham’ To Ensure Complete Peace, Boost Business Activity In KPK: Rana
Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2024 | 11:26 PM
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that operation “Azm-e-Istakham” would ensure complete peace and boost business activity in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa region
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that operation “Azm-e-Istakham” would ensure complete peace and boost business activity in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa region.
A group of miscreants had been involved in spreading chaos in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP), he said while talking to a private television channel.
"We had made success through operations Radul-Fasad, Zarb-e-Azb and Rahe-Nijad launched in the past to wipe out terrorist and terrorism, " he said.
Operation “Azm-e-Istakham” has also been started to flush out terrorism from KP areas, he informed.
Rana Sanullah said traders community had been demanding peaceful environment in the province and for this, the government has decided to launch the operation.
The miscreants are operating from Afghanistan and had support of anti-Pakistan states to disturb peace in KP and Balochistan regions, he said.
The talks had been made with Afghan authorities to control Taliban who are responsible for damaging peace in some parts of Pakistan, he noted.
Commenting on relations with Pakistan Peoples Party after presenting the budget in the national assembly, he said the government had removed many reservations of PPP leaders and hoped that some pending issues about Public Sector Development Projects (PSDP) would be addressed soon.
We will provide maximum space to coalition partners, he said adding that incumbent government would resolve all genuine problems of the political partners through negotiations.
To a question about economy, he said political stability and peace is vital for strengthening economic sector in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boost business activity in KPK: Ra ..
Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police custody
DC Matiari inspects indus river embankment near Hala
PBS fleet of 6 buses comes to Nawabshah
Law ministry notifies appointment of SHC's acting CJ
European stocks rise, Nvidia drags down Nasdaq
Deserving diabetic, hepatitis patients be preferred for medicine issuance: DC
Russian strike in east Ukraine kills five, wounds dozens
Martinez gets surprise Groupama-FDJ berth for Tour de France
Belt and Road International Skills Competition promotes talent training, exchang ..
UN urges actions against mis- and disinformation, hate speech
SSGC continues crackdown against gas theft, 505 illegal connections removed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boost business activity in KPK: Rana4 minutes ago
-
Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police custody4 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari inspects indus river embankment near Hala4 minutes ago
-
PBS fleet of 6 buses comes to Nawabshah4 minutes ago
-
Law ministry notifies appointment of SHC's acting CJ4 minutes ago
-
Deserving diabetic, hepatitis patients be preferred for medicine issuance: DC26 minutes ago
-
SSGC continues crackdown against gas theft, 505 illegal connections removed35 minutes ago
-
CM agricultural package to be game changer: minister35 minutes ago
-
Families of LPG cylinder blast victims in Pareetabad receive compensation35 minutes ago
-
Rs 1.2 mln cheques distributed among brave Ghazi officers35 minutes ago
-
Government presents people friendly budget: Qaiser4 minutes ago
-
Senate's recommendation likely to be made part of Finance Bill: Deputy Chairman4 minutes ago