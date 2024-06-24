Open Menu

‘Azam-Istakham’ To Ensure Complete Peace, Boost Business Activity In KPK: Rana

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2024 | 11:26 PM

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that operation “Azm-e-Istakham” would ensure complete peace and boost business activity in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa region

A group of miscreants had been involved in spreading chaos in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP), he said while talking to a private television channel.

"We had made success through operations Radul-Fasad, Zarb-e-Azb and Rahe-Nijad launched in the past to wipe out terrorist and terrorism, " he said.

Operation “Azm-e-Istakham” to be initiated to flush out terrorism from KP region, he informed.

Rana Sanullah said traders community had been demanding peaceful environment in the province and for this, the government has decided to launch the operation.

The miscreants are operating from Afghanistan and had support of anti-Pakistan states to disturb peace in KP and Balochistan regions, he said.

The talks had been made with Afghan authorities to control Taliban who are responsible for damaging peace in some parts of Pakistan, he noted.

Commenting on relations with Pakistan Peoples Party after presenting the budget in the national assembly, he said the government had removed many reservations of PPP leaders and hoped that some pending issues about Public Sector Development Projects (PSDP) would be addressed soon.

We will provide maximum space to coalition partners, he said adding that incumbent government would resolve all genuine problems of the political partners through negotiations.

To a question about economy, he said political stability and peace is vital for strengthening economic sector in Pakistan.

