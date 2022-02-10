UrduPoint.com

Azam Jamil Assures Federal Govt's Assistance In Archaeological Development In KP

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Tourism, Azam Jamil has lauded the efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to restore exploration and archaeological development and other initiatives for heritage tourism in the province

He said this during a visit to Peshawar Museum, Gor Khatri and Sethi House.

Director Archaeology and Museums, Dr. Abdul Samad gave a detailed briefing to SAPM on the historical sites of Peshawar.

SAPM assured that Federal government will provide all possible assistance for the development of archaeology in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

