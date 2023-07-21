Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case against PTI chief

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the ex-principal secretary to the prime minister arrives at the bureau premises to record his statement before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 21st, 2023) In the aftermath of the cypher controversy, Azam Khan, the former prime minister's principal secretary, on Friday presented himself before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with a £190 million case involving PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf).

Azam Khan arrived at the NAB premises to provide his statement before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT). During the session, he fully cooperated and addressed all the questions posed to him during the investigation.

Following the session, the NAB requested the complete record from Azam Khan and granted him some time to submit a written response.

On July 20, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had issued a notice to Azam Khan, summoning him to appear before their joint investigation team (JIT) at 10 am on the specified date.