ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Ministry of Law and Justice Thursday issued a notification regarding appointment of District and Session Judge Muhammad Azam Khan as Accountability Court-II judge Islamabad

The appointment had been made for a period of three years in accordance of the notification issued here.

The appointment was made after the approval of the President.