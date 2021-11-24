Azam Khan Swati expresses grief over martyrdom of 2 security personnel

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two security personnel as a result of firing by terrorists at a check post in Temp area of Balochistan.

In a statement, he said security forces were determined to defeat the terrorists.

The minister said the everlasting sacrifices of the martyrs were the unwavering determination of the soldiers, the invincible unity of the people and the guarantee of our strength and bright future.

He said the nation stood by the security forces in the war on terror, adding that such cowardly acts could not dampen our spirits.

He said the development process in Balochistan would not be allowed to be affected in any way.

He said sacrifices of the martyrs for the country and nation would not go in vain.