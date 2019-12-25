Azam Khan Swati Felicitates Christian Community On Christmas
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 07:02 PM
Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Wednesday felicitated the Christian community on the auspicious occasion of Christmas
In a message, he also felicitated the nation on the birth anniversary of the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
He said the treatment meted out to minorities in India proved right the ideology and struggle of Quaid-e-Azam.
Quaid e Azam had predicted the prevailing circumstances in India a long time back, he added.