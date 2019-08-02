UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azam Khan Swati Invites Opposition Parties To Come Forward For Progress, Prosperity Of Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 12:08 AM

Azam Khan Swati invites Opposition parties to come forward for progress, prosperity of country

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Azam Khan Swati on Thursday invited Opposition parties to come forward for progress and prosperity of the people of this country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Azam Khan Swati on Thursday invited Opposition parties to come forward for progress and prosperity of the people of this country.

Talking to a private news channel programe, he said there was need to work together for steering the country out of the present challenges.

Collective efforts were needed to achieve good governance, economic prosperity, and addressing the issues of the common man, he stated.

Commenting on vote of no confidence move against Chairman of Upper House , he said the decisions of all the members in favour of Sadiq Sanjrani has further strengthened democracy in the country.

To a question he said that there was need to make legislation for upholding the supremacy of both the Houses.

To another question about Horse Trading, he said everyone had used their right to vote for continuity of the present system.

About leaving the Pakistan Peoples Party, Azam Swati said that he took the decision for choosing Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), because the PPP had left its mission for welfare of the people.

He urged all the political parties to brush aside the political differences and come forward to achieve the goal of good governance and strong economy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Democracy Vote Man Progress Pakistan Peoples Party All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Azam Khan Swati Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

UN chief warns about dangerously hot climate; spot ..

16 seconds ago

Sales tax to be recovered only if supplier is regi ..

23 seconds ago

Ijaz Ahmed Shah felicitates Sadiq Sanjrani over fa ..

15 minutes ago

Failure of oppositions move Senate Chairman, a vic ..

15 minutes ago

Chief Minister felicitates Sadiq Sanjrani on failu ..

15 minutes ago

Joint opposition to hold APC

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.