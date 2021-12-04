UrduPoint.com

Azam Khan Swati Pays Visit To Chaman Railway Station

Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Friday along with a delegation paid special visit to Chaman Railway Station and held a meeting with Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) at Chaman Trade Center

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Friday along with a delegation paid special visit to Chaman Railway Station and held a meeting with Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) at Chaman Trade Center.

The meeting reviewed problems being faced by the Chaman railway system, attended by CCCI President Haji Muhammad Hashim Khan Achakzai, Senior Vice President Haji Nazar Jan, Business Founders Group Chairman Haji Jalat Khan Achakzai and Senior Vice President of Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Industry and Commerce Haji Niaz Muhammad Khan Khilji and senior members. Engineer Daro Khan, Haji Jamaluddin, Haji Abdul Ghani, Haji Bari Shadizai, Haji Hameedullah, Haji Rahimuddin, Abdul Ghaffar Khan, Haji Raziq Kakar, Sufi Haji Daro, Maqsood Kakar, Zubair Kakar and Samiullah Khan.

CCCI President Hashim Khan Achakzai briefed the minister about the issues of rehabilitation of railway hospital, permission of small vehicles to travel through Kojak Tunnel, establishment of Chaman Special Economic Zone, border market and improvement of railway system in Chaman.

The minister assured of resolving these issues on priority basis.

He said the people of Chaman are hospitable and their livelihood was linked with trade. The problems of local traders would be solved on priority, he added.

Swati said the business community of Chaman should support the government by investing in Pakistan Railways lands and stations to make it modernize like rest of the world.

Later, former Senior Vice President CCCI Haji Muhammad Qasim Achakzai gave a lunch in honor of Azam Khan Swati.

President CCCI presented a special shield to the minister.

