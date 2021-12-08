Azam Khan Swati suspends train driver, assistant over non-professional attitude

Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Tuesday suspended a driver and an assistant who stopped their train at a non-station place in Lahore Division for their personal work, violating all rules and norms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Tuesday suspended a driver and an assistant who stopped their train at a non-station place in Lahore Division for their personal work, violating all rules and norms.

The minister took strong notice of the episode after a video went viral on social media showing that how driver Rana Muhammad Shehzad and assistant Iftikhar Hussain stopped the train to get yoghurt.

Swati said such incidents would not be tolerated at any cost and warned of strict action against all those showing irresponsible and non-professional attitudes in future too.

"Pakistan Railways is a national asset. We will not allow it to be used for personal purposes," the minister added.