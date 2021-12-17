Azam Khan Swati terms minority as strength

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Minister Muhammad Azam Khan Swati said on Friday that it was his prime responsibility to protect the rights of all minorities working in the department.

While addressing Christmas cake cutting ceremony and attaching of two Christmas coaches with Allama Iqbal Express Train at Lahore Railway Station he said that this initiative would help in spreading the message of love and peace across the country.

He said, "Minority is not a weakness and termed it as a strength." On behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan and entire incumbent government,the minister extended Christmas greetings to the entire christian community.

He said all minorities groups in the country under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan should work collectively for ensuring peace and prosperity in the country.

Later, the minister inaugurated the coaches and cut the Christmas cake.