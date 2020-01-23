UrduPoint.com
Azam Khan Swati Thanks Continued Chinese Support On Kashmir Issue

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 08:24 PM

Azam Khan Swati thanks continued Chinese support on Kashmir issue

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Thursday thanked continued Chinese support on the Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Thursday thanked continued Chinese support on the Kashmir issue.

China always raised the Kashmir issue at international level including United Nations Security Council, he expressed these views during a meeting with the Chinese ambassador, said a press release.

During interaction with the envoy, he said, Pakistan will not accept any external pressure on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said projects under CPEC are for the development of Pakistan and its better future. He also welcomed the statement of the Chinese ambassador on CPEC.

He also appreciated the generosity shown by the Chinese government towards Pakistan's long term economic development.

