Azam Khan Swati vows to continue mission of Ghulam Abbas for Kashmir struggle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Azam Khan Swati Wednesday vowed to continue the mission of renowned Kashmiri leader Chaudhary Ghulam Abbas (late) till the liberation of occupied Kashmir from Indian yoke.

Ghulam Abbas fought for the rights of Kashmiris with determination throughout his life; he said and urged the public to follow his footprints till the accomplishment of his mission.

Addressing his 52nd death anniversary, organized by Muslim conference, he said Kashmir freedom movement had now entered into decisive mode, adding that the sacrifices of Kashmiri leaders and the people would not go in vain.

International human rights organizations were also expressing serious concerns over the deteriorating situation as the whole valley had turned into a prison and more than 8 million Kashmiris had been besieged.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was pleading the case of Kashmiris and raising the issue at every international forum, he added.