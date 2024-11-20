Azam Nazeer reaffirms unwavering commitment to protect rights of children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) During his address at the World Children’s Day event hosted by the Ministry of Human Rights and the National Commission on the Rights of the Child at the Pakistan National Council of Arts, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to protecting and promoting the rights of children.

He highlighted the importance of listening to children’s voices, reflecting this year’s theme, “Listen to the Future.” He emphasized that children are not only the future of the nation but also an integral part of shaping its present.

The Minister underscored Pakistan’s progress in advancing child rights through initiatives like the National Commission on the Rights of the Child and the Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Agency (ZARRA), which provides swift interventions for missing children. He also mentioned the Awaz App and the Take It Down Portal, which reflect the government’s dedication to ensuring safer digital spaces for children and addressing online risks effectively.

Highlighting education as a top priority, he spoke about efforts to bridge gaps in access to education, particularly for girls, and reiterated the government’s commitment to creating an inclusive and empowering environment for all children.

The Minister concluded by calling for a unified approach involving families, communities, civil society, and private sector stakeholders to build a society where children’s voices are heard, their rights are protected, and their dreams are nurtured. He expressed hope that through collective efforts, Pakistan can create a future where every child thrives without fear or discrimination.

"Children are the strength and hope of our nation," he remarked, "and investing in their well-being is an investment in the prosperity and progress of Pakistan."

In her address Chairperson NCRC Ayesha Raza Farooq highlighted that the Commission has been working tirelessly to safeguard the rights of children. From combating child marriage and child labour to ensuring access to education and online safety, the Commission has undertaken various initiatives ranging from legal and policy reforms to research, advocacy and awareness raising.

She said “World Children’s Day reminds us of our collective responsibility to ensure every child in Pakistan thrives in a safe, inclusive, and nurturing environment. Let us commit to shaping a society where children are respected, protected, and empowered because they are not just the architects of tomorrow but active contributors to shaping the present.”