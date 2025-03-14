Azam Nazeer Tarar message on Holi Festival

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Human Rights Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar festival greeting message to the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi festival here on Friday.

"I extend my warmest greetings to the Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world on the joyous occasion of Holi.

This festival of colors is a celebration of hope, renewal, and the triumph of good over evil.

It reminds us of the strength found in diversity and the importance of harmony and mutual respect in our society."

Pakistan is a nation where people of all faiths contribute to its progress and our Constitution guarantees equal rights and freedoms for all. Let this Holi be a time to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and unity, fostering an inclusive and tolerant society.

Wishing everyone dda happy, peaceful, and prosperous Holi.