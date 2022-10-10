Azam Nazeer Tarar urges opposition to support relief, rehabilitation works for flood victims

Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday urged the opposition parties to support relief and rehabilitation works for the flood victims and avoid playing politics over it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday urged the opposition parties to support relief and rehabilitation works for the flood victims and avoid playing politics over it.

All the Opposition members should brush aside political differences and initiate work for resolving problems of flood-stricken people, he said while talking to a news channel.

The whole world had expressed desire to contribute for Pakistani flood affected families but politicians were engaged in settling petty issues with rival parties, he added.

It is the responsibility of every citizen including politicians to come forward for extending relief and rehabilitation works for flood victims, he stated.

In reply to a question about the judicial role in adjudicating political matters, he said that political parties should settle their disputes themselves and avoid dragging important institutions into politics.

To a question about a life time disqualification, according to the article 62 (1) (f) of the constitution, he said that an amendment to this clause should be made. He, however, said that all the public interest matters should be discussed at the parliament.

In replying to a question about Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, he said, the newly sworn-in Governor was nominated following the consultation with the coalition partners.

To a question about leaked audios, he said a joint investigation team had been constituted to probe the matter.