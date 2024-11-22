Azam Nazir Tarar calls on H.E. Hamish Falconer MP, the UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Middle East

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Law, Justice, and Human Rights, held a meeting with H.E. Hamish Falconer MP, the UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Middle East, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, representing the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Law, Justice, and Human Rights, held a meeting with H.E. Hamish Falconer MP, the UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the middle East, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, representing the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in human rights, justice reforms, and addressing climate change challenges.

During the meeting, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar outlined Pakistan's progress in human rights, particularly emphasizing the National Action Plan on Human Rights, which provides a robust framework for policy reforms and the implementation of international conventions.

He highlighted the critical role of independent commissions, such as the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) and the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), in safeguarding human rights and advancing gender equality across Pakistan.

The Minister discussed steps taken by the Government of Pakistan to prevent the misuse of laws, including the Blasphemy Law, and to protect the rights of vulnerable groups, including minorities. He referenced the recently developed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) aimed at ensuring justice and curbing exploitation. These SOPs emphasize forensic investigations, credible witness protection mechanisms, and ensuring impartiality in cases of alleged violations.

Furthermore, the meeting addressed the effective protection of minority rights under Articles 20–36 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The Minister detailed government initiatives, such as investigating incidents of violence against minorities and fostering interfaith harmony. He also highlighted the establishment of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM), a statutory body working to promote minority rights and ensure their participation in nation-building.

On climate change, the Minister briefed the UK delegation about the recent constitutional amendment that recognizes the right to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment as a fundamental right. He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to combating climate change by integrating environmental protection into its governance framework and ensuring adherence to global climate commitments.

The Minister underlined the disproportionate impact of climate change on developing countries like Pakistan and stressed the need for international cooperation to address the shared challenge effectively.

H.E. Hamish Falconer commended Pakistan’s proactive measures to improve human rights and justice systems and welcomed the constitutional recognition of climate action as a fundamental right. He assured the UK’s continued support in advancing these priorities, particularly through technical assistance and collaborative programs aimed at achieving global human rights and environmental goals.

The meeting concluded with both parties reaffirming their shared commitment to fostering mutual cooperation for a more inclusive and equitable society.