Azam Nazir Tarar Meets Governor Balochistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 09:32 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar Thursday met with Governor of Balochistan, Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail and MNA Jamal Shah to discuss legal and political issues of the province.
The meeting focused on Balochistan’s legal framework, welfare of the legal community, and a range of regional matters impacting the province’s development and stability.
The discussions underscored the commitment to address these challenges collaboratively for the benefit of Balochistan's people.
