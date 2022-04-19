Azam Nazir Tarar takes charge as Minister for Law and Justice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Azam Nazir Tarar on Tuesday took charge as Minister for Law and Justice in the cabinet of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Upon arrival at the Ministry of Law and Justice to join his new responsibilities, Azam Tarar was received by the Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice and senior officials.