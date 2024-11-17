Azam Nazir Tarar To Extend Congratulations To Mir Attaullah Langove
Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights, Azam Nazeer Tarar, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Mir Attaullah Langove, upon his success as President Balochistan High Court Bar Association.
The Minister also congratulated all other successful candidates on their well-deserved victory.
The Minister commended Mr Ahsan Bhoon, head of the Independent Lawyers Group (Asma Jahangir Group) for his unwavering dedication and leadership that contributed to this success.
This achievement represents a significant step forward for the welfare of the legal fraternity and underscores the collective trust of Balochistan's legal community in its leadership.
The minister lauded the association’s commitment to upholding the Constitution, promoting the rule of law, and serving the interests of lawyers across Balochistan.
He expresses confidence that the newly elected team will work diligently to strengthen the legal profession and contribute to justice and democracy in the country.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
The Battle for clean air: How London overcame smog, while South Asia fights on2 minutes ago
-
NA speaker calls for stronger Pak-Spain parliamentary diplomacy through PFGs2 minutes ago
-
Mushahid welcomes Trump resolve to contain ‘Deep State’2 minutes ago
-
KP govt making sincere efforts for promotion of higher education: Minister2 minutes ago
-
PPP leader criticizes PTI leadership, warns against protest2 minutes ago
-
'Traffic victims Day makes us realize significance of responsible driving'; says Governor Tessori2 minutes ago
-
3-Day Pakistan Learning Festival concludes with enthusiastic participation2 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority concludes special campaign against subpar meat2 minutes ago
-
Dry weather, fog likely to persist in Sindh12 minutes ago
-
61 new dengue cases reported in Punjab22 minutes ago
-
Four dacoits killed in encounter52 minutes ago
-
Urban canopy trees: Nature's defense against polluted skies52 minutes ago