Azam Nazir Tarar to extend congratulations to Mir Attaullah Langove

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights, Azam Nazeer Tarar, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Mir Attaullah Langove, upon his success as President Balochistan High Court Bar Association.

The Minister also congratulated all other successful candidates on their well-deserved victory.

The Minister commended Mr Ahsan Bhoon, head of the Independent Lawyers Group (Asma Jahangir Group) for his unwavering dedication and leadership that contributed to this success.

This achievement represents a significant step forward for the welfare of the legal fraternity and underscores the collective trust of Balochistan's legal community in its leadership.

The minister lauded the association’s commitment to upholding the Constitution, promoting the rule of law, and serving the interests of lawyers across Balochistan.

He expresses confidence that the newly elected team will work diligently to strengthen the legal profession and contribute to justice and democracy in the country.