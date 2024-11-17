Open Menu

Azam Nazir Tarar To Extend Congratulations To Mir Attaullah Langove

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Azam Nazir Tarar to extend congratulations to Mir Attaullah Langove

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights, Azam Nazeer Tarar, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Mir Attaullah Langove, upon his success as President Balochistan High Court Bar Association.

The Minister also congratulated all other successful candidates on their well-deserved victory.

The Minister commended Mr Ahsan Bhoon, head of the Independent Lawyers Group (Asma Jahangir Group) for his unwavering dedication and leadership that contributed to this success.

This achievement represents a significant step forward for the welfare of the legal fraternity and underscores the collective trust of Balochistan's legal community in its leadership.

The minister lauded the association’s commitment to upholding the Constitution, promoting the rule of law, and serving the interests of lawyers across Balochistan.

He expresses confidence that the newly elected team will work diligently to strengthen the legal profession and contribute to justice and democracy in the country.

Related Topics

Balochistan Democracy Lawyers Asma Jahangir All Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

21 hours ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

21 hours ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

21 hours ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

1 day ago
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

1 day ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

1 day ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

1 day ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan