Azam Swati accuses ECP of taking bribe

Opposition Senators lashed out at Azam Swati and demanded him to present evidence to back his accusations but he failed to provide anything except saying that he had not said anything wrong.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2021) Federal minister Azam Swati on Friday levelled serious allegations against the commission of taking bribes.

He made these allegations out of a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs. The debate on the usage of electronic voting machines for the next general elections turned hostile when a session of the committee was held under the chair of Senator Taj Haider.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan said the government would not decide which machine will be used for voting.

"This will be decided by the election commission," he said. "The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs wrote a letter to the ECP, asking whether it needed a budget, " he added.

Awan also said that the ministry had written to the ECP, asking whether it needed a budget, security or storage to hold the elections. "The ECP did not respond to the letter," he lamented.

Meanwhile, Azam Swati leveled allegations of corruption against ECP , saying that it took money from companies that made electronic voting machines.

At this, the Opposition senators said that Swati cannot accuse a constitutional body of taking bribes, and asked the senator to provide proof to back his claim.

On it, Swati said that such institutions conduct all elections through rigging and should be burned down. After the allegations of corruption, the ECP officials walked out in protest.

Senator Farooq H Naek lashed out at Swati as the meeting was disrupted, saying that ECP should be removed from the Constitution and the government should conduct the elections itself.

"Whenever the ECP tries to become independent, they [government] start to have a problem with it," added Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar.

The committee's chairperson sent Senator Kamran Murtaza to convince the ECP officials to return to the meeting. However, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said the ECP officials were deeply upset and would not return to the meeting. Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Azam Swati also exchanged hot words, with the PPP senator asking the minister about the alleged bribe.

"Azam Swati should tell us who paid bribes to the ECP?" he asked. "Was it the PPP or the PML-N?"

Swait had no answer to give except saying that he had said nothing wrong.

Senator Taj Haider presented an amendment for approval on EVMs. Azam Swati protested against Haider, accusing him of not allowing Senator Samina Mumtaz to cast her vote.

"You are not taking our lawmaker online so that she can cast her vote," he said. "We are walking out in protest," he added, and representatives of the government left the meeting.

The committee proceeded to vote on amendments to the Election Act in their absence. The committee shot down the use of electronic voting machines and also rejected an amendment relating to the I-voting of overseas Pakistanis.

The committee also rejected an amendment to the Act that wanted NADRA, instead of the ECP, to issue election lists and also rejected an amendment for Senate elections to be held via an open ballot as opposed to a secret one.