Azam Swati approaches IHC for cases details

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s Leader Azam Khan Swati on Tuesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking cases details registered against him.

The petitioner has named Interior Ministry, IG Police Islamabad, Deputy Commissioner ICT and Director General FIA as respondents in the case. The plea said that the petitioner is a senator and former Federal.

He is a peaceful and law-abiding citizen. It said that baseless cases have been made against the petitioner, of which he is not even aware. The petitioner wants to surrender himself and approach the courts.

It prayed the court to order the parties to provide details of the cases and inquiries so far against him.

The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad should be ordered to inform him if there is any order to keep him in custody.