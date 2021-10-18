Azam Swati attends ceremony organized to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati here on Monday said that in order to get acquainted with the true concept of Islam, we need to know Seerat-e-Taiba (PBUH).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati here on Monday said that in order to get acquainted with the true concept of Islam, we need to know Seerat-e-Taiba (PBUH).

Addressing a function arranged here at Pakistan Railways Club in connection with the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) he said that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) created a society based on universal equality, brotherhood and justice.

He said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) established a nation beyond color, race, family, language and homeland. The Holy Prophet established a welfare state in which the rights of the rich and the poor were equal, he added.

He said that the only solution to the problems being faced by the Muslim Ummah is in Seerat-e-Taiba.

Minister said that first time in the history of the country, the incumbent government on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to celebrate the month of Rabi-ul-Awal with great religious zeal and fervor at government level.

He said that the government announced to celebrate Ashra Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen from 3rd to 13 Rabi-ul-Awal.

Azam Swai informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would form a Rehmat-ul-Alameen Authority on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal to make the country and the world aware of islam and the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). The Authority would teach the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to the children and adults and to bring it in their lives.

Divisional Superintendent, Inamullah Mehsud, Divisional Officers and a large number of employees were present on the occasion.