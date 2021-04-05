(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Monday urged all the leaders and nation to fully adopt the SOPs advised by the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) to contain the third wave of Corona pandemic.

Speaking in the Senate, the Minister said we all should give special attention to the SOPs in order to contain the spread of corona pandemic.

The minister also congratulated Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani for his second term as a Chairman Senate.

While congratulating Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani for assuming the office of the Opposition leader in the senate, he said the government wanted to move forward the reforms agenda.

He urged the opposition to come forward and support the reforms agenda of the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.