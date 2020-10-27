Azam Swati condemns attack at religious seminary in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Swati has strongly condemned the explosion on Tuesday morning at the Jamia Zuberia madressah in Peshawar's Dir Colony.

He expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives and said that attack on children was a coward act.

He said that perpetrators of such heinous crime would not be spared and anti-Pakistan elements would be defeated.