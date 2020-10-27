UrduPoint.com
Azam Swati Condemns Attack At Religious Seminary In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 05:32 PM

Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Swati has strongly condemned the explosion on Tuesday morning at the Jamia Zuberia madressah in Peshawar's Dir Colony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Swati has strongly condemned the explosion on Tuesday morning at the Jamia Zuberia madressah in Peshawar's Dir Colony.

He expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives and said that attack on children was a coward act.

He said that perpetrators of such heinous crime would not be spared and anti-Pakistan elements would be defeated.

