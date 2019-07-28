UrduPoint.com
Azam Swati Condemns Terrorist Attacks On Armed Forces

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 12:40 AM

Azam Swati condemns terrorist attacks on armed forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) ::Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Azam Khan Swati Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks on security personnel at North Waziristan and Balochistan.

He expressed deep sorrow and sadness over the martyrdom of soldiers of Pak Army in the attacks.

He prayed for the exaltation of the martyrs' ranks and expressed heartfelt sympathy with the families of martyred soldiers and officer.

"There will be no compromise on the defence and security of the country, he said.

