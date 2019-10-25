UrduPoint.com
Azam Swati Condoles Demise Of FM's Sister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 12:54 PM

Azam Swati condoles demise of FM's sister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Senator Mohammad Azam Khan Swati Friday condoled the demise of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi's sister.

In a condolence message, the minister expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise and sympathized with members of the bereaved family.

He also prayed for the rest of departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

More Stories From Pakistan

