Azam Swati Conducts Window Trail Inspection From Sahiwal To Multan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 01:32 PM

Federal minister for Railways Azam Swati has conducted a window trailing inspection from Sahiwal to Multan railways sections late hours of yesterday, along with DS Naveed Mubasher

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Federal minister for Railways Azam Swati has conducted a window trailing inspection from Sahiwal to Multan railways sections late hours of yesterday, along with DS Naveed Mubasher.

Before inspection, he held a detailed meeting with office bearers of Chamber of Commerce of Sahiwal.

Talking to the members, the minister said Imran Khan wanted railways come out from losses. Following which, he put in a request to business community to cooperate with them.

He asked businessmen to take railways' lands and stations for make them as model entities.

Others railways officers were also present with the minister.

Azam Swati held brief inspection of Multan and Khanewal stations. Whereas, he said, all offices would be set up at upper floor of Sahiwal station, while ground floor reserved for commercial activities.

New AC rooms would be introduced at Multan stations, he said, adding that air conditioned cabins to be built for ladies and gents' staff at Khanewal station as well.

Later, fitness of railways track, alignment, gauges and related infrastructure were reviewed here.

DS Multan held briefing to the minister on performance of the local section and station coupled with brief measures being adopted to generate increased out-put level on the occasion.

Federal minister vowed to hold inquiry against the people who had incurred losses on the department in past.

Earlier, he was accorded warm welcome by laborers after reaching at local railways station. He said that taking meal with laborers would remain proud moment of his life.

He embraced with the floor cleaners, terming them 'asset of the department'. He said he won't see laborers cleaning floors through same old-fashion next time.

He asked local authorities to adopt modern cleaning system at the station's premises. Slavery epoch has left behind, we are still taking them along with us, he maintained.

Moreover, the minister would hold inspection of railways section stretched from Multan to Khanpur today as per given by official sources.

He would also review Bahawalpur railway station and tracks, and later move to its Chamber of Commerce to meet business community.

Before reaching in Multan, he held inspection of railways tracks spread out from Sahiwal to Multan.

