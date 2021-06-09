UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azam Swati Demands Rs620bn For Up-gradation Of Railways

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 28 seconds ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 05:51 PM

Azam Swati demands Rs620bn for up-gradation of railways

The Railways Minsiter says 23 passengers are being treated in different hospitals, pointing out that probe into the accident is underway and the officials found guilty of negligence will be punished.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2021) Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati said Rs 620bn should be provided for railways’ up-gradation.

Azam Swati said that he was at the site till the entire track was not restored.

“Unfortunately, 63 people lost their lives and over 100 were injured in Ghotki train accident,” the minister said. He expressed these words while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

He said 23 passengers were being treated in hospitals for injuries.

The minister said that it did not find any fault in the track.

“As per the initial investigation report, the 8-mile track at the crash site was fine,” said Azam Swati

He lamented that the railways did not have the technology to improve the track’s conditions, pointing out that a massive amount was needed for the railways upgradation.

He said: “I need Rs620bn for the total upgradation of the Pakistan Railways,”.

He further said: “Will discuss the issue of railways upgradation with the prime minister,”. He also stated that probe into the accident as underway, saying that those who were found responsible would be brought to justice.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Injured Prime Minister Technology Fine Ghotki SITE Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo expands pharma cool chain infras ..

19 minutes ago

UVAS, SPCA jointly holds training on stray dog bir ..

22 minutes ago

Infinix has announced its ultimate gaming champion ..

29 minutes ago

96,659 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

37 minutes ago

Why excessive load-shedding in the country? Nepra ..

40 minutes ago

Three die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.