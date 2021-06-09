Azam Swati demands Rs620bn for up-gradation of railways

(@fidahassanain)

The Railways Minsiter says 23 passengers are being treated in different hospitals, pointing out that probe into the accident is underway and the officials found guilty of negligence will be punished.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2021) Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati said Rs 620bn should be provided for railways’ up-gradation.

Azam Swati said that he was at the site till the entire track was not restored.

“Unfortunately, 63 people lost their lives and over 100 were injured in Ghotki train accident,” the minister said. He expressed these words while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

He said 23 passengers were being treated in hospitals for injuries.

The minister said that it did not find any fault in the track.

“As per the initial investigation report, the 8-mile track at the crash site was fine,” said Azam Swati

He lamented that the railways did not have the technology to improve the track’s conditions, pointing out that a massive amount was needed for the railways upgradation.

He said: “I need Rs620bn for the total upgradation of the Pakistan Railways,”.

He further said: “Will discuss the issue of railways upgradation with the prime minister,”. He also stated that probe into the accident as underway, saying that those who were found responsible would be brought to justice.