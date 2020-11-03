UrduPoint.com
Azam Swati Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Loss Of Lives In Turkey Quake

Tue 03rd November 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati Tuesday met with Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul and expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Izmir area Turkey during the earthquake.

The minister said that we stand with the people of Turkish in this hour of need, saying that he was deeply saddened over the loss of lives and property in the earthquake in the Izmir area of Turkey.

He said the Pakistani government shares the grief of the victims equally and expressed sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims. The Turkish Ambassador thanked the Federal minister over prayers and sympathy with Turkish people in this critical time.

More Stories From Pakistan

