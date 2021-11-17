Federal Minister for Railways, Azam Khan Swati on Wednesday expressed sorrow over the death of the elder brother of Interior Minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Railways, Azam Khan Swati on Wednesday expressed sorrow over the death of the elder brother of Interior Minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

The Minister of Railways said that he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Sheikh Rashid's brother Sheikh Rafiq Qamar.

In a message, he prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant ofcourage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.