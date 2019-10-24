UrduPoint.com
Azam Swati For Creating Favourable Environment For Uplift Of Capital City

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 06:14 PM

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Azam Khan Swati Thursday asked the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for creating favourable environment for the uplift of the capital city

Speaking at facilitation meeting between CDA and builders and constructors, the minister stressed the need of an automated system for facilitation of builders and constructors, said a press release issued here.

The minister also called for an effective implementation of by laws of CDA for the development of Islamabad.

The minister said that there would be an effective mechanism for the approval of construction and development plans and layout maps in CDA.

He said 'Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme' and construction of high rise buildings would create a growing and competitive environment for the builders and constructors, the press release further said.

More Stories From Pakistan

