Azam Swati for passing Zainab Alert bill immediately

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Azam Khan Swati on Tuesday urged the Senate to pass the Zainab Alert, Recovery and Response Bill immediately in order to curtail such incidents in the country.

Speaking in the Senate, the minister said that detailed deliberation was carried out on the said bill and it was need of the hour to pass it.

He said that later amendments could bring but let it be passed to become an act.

Senator Faisal Javeed also requested the House to pass the bill without any further delay.