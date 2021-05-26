Azam Swati inspects railway track, station building Okara

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati visited here on Wednesday by a special train and inspected the railway track and station building.

He expressed displeasure over the condition of railway station building Okara.

Talking to the media, Azam Khan Swati said, in past, the railway department was plundered impunity and useless buildings worth billions of rupees were constructed in the name of model railway stations which caused a loss to the national exchequer.

He said the past regimes inaugurated incomplete projects in haste which was a matter of heartening.

On the occasion, the media persons drew attention of the minister towards opening of railway level crossing closed for the last eight years, reducing reserve price of railway market for rent, construction of overhead bridge from Platform No 1 to 2, and other issues.

Upon it, the Railway Minister assured them to resolve the problems as early as possible.