UrduPoint.com

Azam Swati Never Stayed In SC Judges' Rest House In Quetta: SC PRO

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Azam Swati never stayed in SC Judges' Rest House in Quetta: SC PRO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Sunday clarified that Muhammad Azam Swati never used/stayed in Supreme Court Judges' Rest House at Quetta.

However, according to Special Branch, Balochistan, Mr. Azam Swati during the aforesaid visit stayed at Balochistan Judicial academy (Judicial Complex Quetta), which is not under the control of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

According to a press release issued by the SC PRO, a press conference of Senator Mr Muhammad Azam Khan Swati has been circulated in electronic/social media whereby it is alleged that during his stay at Supreme Court Judicial Lodges, Quetta, some objectionable video was recorded.

"Supreme Court Judges Rest House, Quetta is being managed and supervised by the Registrar Office Supreme Court of Pakistan Islamabad and is meant for the use of Hon'ble serving and former Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan," it added

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Supreme Court Quetta Visit Sunday Media Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

9 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.