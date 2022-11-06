Azam Swati never stayed in SC Judges' Rest House in Quetta: SC PRO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Sunday clarified that Muhammad Azam Swati never used/stayed in Supreme Court Judges' Rest House at Quetta.

However, according to Special Branch, Balochistan, Mr. Azam Swati during the aforesaid visit stayed at Balochistan Judicial academy (Judicial Complex Quetta), which is not under the control of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

According to a press release issued by the SC PRO, a press conference of Senator Mr Muhammad Azam Khan Swati has been circulated in electronic/social media whereby it is alleged that during his stay at Supreme Court Judicial Lodges, Quetta, some objectionable video was recorded.

"Supreme Court Judges Rest House, Quetta is being managed and supervised by the Registrar Office Supreme Court of Pakistan Islamabad and is meant for the use of Hon'ble serving and former Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan," it added