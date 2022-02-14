Azam Swati offers PR land for tree plantation

Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati on Monday in Senate offered Pakistan Railways land free of cost across the country for tree plantation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati on Monday in Senate offered Pakistan Railways land free of cost across the country for tree plantation.

Speaking in Senate, he said all Railways divisions had been directed to plant maximum saplings to make Railways land clean and green in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"We will make earnest efforts for a clean and green Pakistan," the Minister added. He asked the lawmakers of the national and provincial assemblies to plant trees in their respective areas.