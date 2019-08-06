Azam Swati presents resolution regarding Kashmir issue during Parliament joint session

Joint session of the parliament under Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser was held on Tuesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th August, 2019) Joint session of the parliament under Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser was held on Tuesday.In the beginning of the session, minister for parliamentary affairs Azam Swati has presented a resolution regarding Kashmir.Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that Modhi has ended Article 370 in a very inhumane manner and this is not even mentioned in the agenda.PPP leader Raza Rabbani demanded inclusion of revoking Article 370 in the resolution for this minister for railways Sheikh Rashid also stood at his seat.Later on Azam Swati included Article 370 and 35 A in the resolution.On the other hand, opposition started protest upon standing Shireen Mazari on the floor.Shireen Mazari said that it seems that opposition has come in the parliament for doing politics; we don't know what their issue is? In this way they or even we cannot talk?Upon this Asad Qaiser postponed the joint session of parliament for some time.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Azad Kashmir, Masood Khan, opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and other parliamentary leaders were present in the session.Joint session of parliaments was called upon the demand of PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Shehbaz Sharif and others.It is vital to mention here that a severe reaction from Pakistan has come on surface against abolishing special status of Kashmir by India.Political leaders have strongly condemned this step of Modhi government while on public level rallies have been organized against such brutal act of India towards occupied Kashmir.