Open Menu

Azam Swati Re-arrested Moments After Release From Attock Jail

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 05, 2024 | 11:52 AM

Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail

Reports say Azam Swati has been shifted to some undisclosed place after arrest from outside jail

TAXILA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Federal minister Azam Swati was re-arrested by Taxila Police immediately following his release from District Jail Attock.

Swati, who had been incarcerated in Attock Jail, was granted bail just a day earlier by the Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court.

However, as soon as he stepped outside the jail, Taxila Police took him back into custody and transported him to an undisclosed location.

The re-arrest is linked to a case registered at the Taxila police station under case number 2311, which includes 20 separate charges.

Earlier, the IHC had set aside his physical remand and later a lower court ordered the police to release him.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Police Station Jail Attock Taxila Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

SC two senior judges write letter to CJP Afridi, a ..

SC two senior judges write letter to CJP Afridi, ask for full court on 26th Cons ..

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to com ..

Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-relat ..

12 hours ago
 Serbia's construction minister to resign after fat ..

Serbia's construction minister to resign after fatal roof collapse

12 hours ago
 Woman injured in Okara firing

Woman injured in Okara firing

12 hours ago
Terrorist killed, weapon, ammunition recovered: IS ..

Terrorist killed, weapon, ammunition recovered: ISPR

12 hours ago
 Increasing number of judges to help provide speedy ..

Increasing number of judges to help provide speedy justice: Advisor to Prime Min ..

12 hours ago
 Sabalenka advances to WTA Finals last four as Zhen ..

Sabalenka advances to WTA Finals last four as Zheng ousts Rybakina

12 hours ago
 Senate passes three resolutions on Monday

Senate passes three resolutions on Monday

12 hours ago
 2 laborer killed in Razaqabad area

2 laborer killed in Razaqabad area

12 hours ago
 Traffickers capsize boat off Comoros, killing 25: ..

Traffickers capsize boat off Comoros, killing 25: IOM

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan