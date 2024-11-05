Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail

(@Abdulla99267510)

Reports say Azam Swati has been shifted to some undisclosed place after arrest from outside jail

TAXILA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Federal minister Azam Swati was re-arrested by Taxila Police immediately following his release from District Jail Attock.

Swati, who had been incarcerated in Attock Jail, was granted bail just a day earlier by the Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court.

However, as soon as he stepped outside the jail, Taxila Police took him back into custody and transported him to an undisclosed location.

The re-arrest is linked to a case registered at the Taxila police station under case number 2311, which includes 20 separate charges.

Earlier, the IHC had set aside his physical remand and later a lower court ordered the police to release him.