Azam Swati Re-arrested Moments After Release From Attock Jail
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 05, 2024 | 11:52 AM
Reports say Azam Swati has been shifted to some undisclosed place after arrest from outside jail
TAXILA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Federal minister Azam Swati was re-arrested by Taxila Police immediately following his release from District Jail Attock.
Swati, who had been incarcerated in Attock Jail, was granted bail just a day earlier by the Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court.
However, as soon as he stepped outside the jail, Taxila Police took him back into custody and transported him to an undisclosed location.
The re-arrest is linked to a case registered at the Taxila police station under case number 2311, which includes 20 separate charges.
Earlier, the IHC had set aside his physical remand and later a lower court ordered the police to release him.
Recent Stories
SC two senior judges write letter to CJP Afridi, ask for full court on 26th Cons ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2024
Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-relat ..
Serbia's construction minister to resign after fatal roof collapse
Woman injured in Okara firing
Terrorist killed, weapon, ammunition recovered: ISPR
Increasing number of judges to help provide speedy justice: Advisor to Prime Min ..
Sabalenka advances to WTA Finals last four as Zheng ousts Rybakina
Senate passes three resolutions on Monday
2 laborer killed in Razaqabad area
Traffickers capsize boat off Comoros, killing 25: IOM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK PM inaugurates Sahlar Bridge Project in Bhimber4 minutes ago
-
NA session commences14 minutes ago
-
SC two senior judges write letter to CJP Afridi, ask for full court on 26th Constitutional amendment42 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 114,100 cusecs water44 minutes ago
-
Iranian FM arrives for consultations on ME situation, bilateral ties4 hours ago
-
AJK PM inaugurates public welfare projects in Bhimber12 hours ago
-
Woman injured in Okara firing12 hours ago
-
Terrorist killed, weapon, ammunition recovered: ISPR12 hours ago
-
Increasing number of judges to help provide speedy justice: Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affai ..12 hours ago
-
Senate passes three resolutions on Monday12 hours ago
-
2 laborer killed in Razaqabad area12 hours ago
-
Foreign Secretary reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to UN peacekeeping13 hours ago