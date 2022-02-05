Azam Swati reviews facilities at Lahore railway station

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Railways Minister Muhammad Azam Khan Swati on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Lahore railway station and reviewed facilities being provided to passengers there.

During his visit, the minister directed to increase the number of benches in waiting rooms and at platforms and said that maximum facilities would be provided to the passengers.

Azam Khan Swati said that food courts would also be set up at railway stations, adding that the revenue of the department could be enhanced through proper utilization of railway stations.

He further said that entrance and exit points in the station should be increased.

The Railways Minister said that porters would have digital cards as efforts were being made to protect them from exploitation.

Adittional General Manager (AGM), Traffic Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, AGM Infrastructure and other officers accompanied the minister during his visit.